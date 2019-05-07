Portland Timbers Finally Secure Transfer of Brian Fernandez After Months of Speculation

Portland Timbers have finally secured the signing of Argentine forward Brian Fernandez, after months of speculation surrounding the 24-year-old forward.

Fernandez's transfer has been rumoured for a long time as Portland have been searching for the right player to fill their third and final designated player spot on the roster.

The designated player rule was adopted by the league prior to David Beckham's arrival in 2007, allowing each MLS franchise to sign up to three players (by paying higher wages or paying a transfer fee for the player) whose salaries only count as a fraction against the $4.2m salary cap.

Designated player salaries charge $480,625 to the salary cap, paid by the league, and the rest of the money is paid by the club's owner. In turn, clubs in the United States are given a chance to compete for star players in the world market.

According to the MLS' official website, the deal is worth between $10m-$12m, smashing the club's previous transfer record of $5.2m spent on Sebastian Blanco in 2016.

Timbers general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson was quoted as saying: “We are delighted to sign a player of Brian Fernandez’s calibre, at a stage in his career where we feel he is already a proven player yet still has his best years in front of him and room to grow as a player.

Manuel Guadarrama/GettyImages

“Brian has demonstrated the ability to overcome adversity during his career and his commitment to the game, his family and his belief in his ability has helped him develop into an exciting, highly skilled attacking threat with very good clubs in multiple leagues. He is a quality player and will add a different look to our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Portland.”

Portland had been linked with many attacking players from around the world in their search for a third designated player, but decided on Fernandez due to his versatility and potential ability to play alongside fellow stars Diego Valeri, Blanco and Jeremy Ebobisse.





Fernandez joined Liga MX side Necaxa in 2018, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances for the club. The 24-year-old started his career in his home country of Argentina with Racing Club before loan deals sent him to France, Chile and Mexico where he has played the best football of his career. Fernandez leaves Necaxa just days before his former side begin their Liga MX playoff run against Monterey.

What does Brian Fernández bring to the pitch?



See for yourself. 🤩 #RCTID pic.twitter.com/YhNXjtXtPA — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 6, 2019

Portland are currently sitting outside of the playoffs after almost one third of the campaign and will desperately need the 24-year-old's goal-scoring ability if they are to make a run at a second MLS Cup. The Timbers continue their MLS campaign on Saturday as they travel north of the border to take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the BC Place.