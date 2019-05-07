Rhian Brewster 'Ready' for Liverpool Debut as Jurgen Klopp Plots Champions League Miracle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims teenage sensation Rhian Brewster is 'ready' to face Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash at Anfield.

The 19-year-old has not yet featured for the first team but is suddenly in line to make his full debut on the biggest stage of all, as the Reds look to overturn the 3-0 deficit opened up by the Catalan giants last Wednesday.

Injuries to Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah has left Klopp short of options up front, and speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German confirmed that the youngster will be given an opportunity to feature.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“He’s ready, yes. There is a big chance. It’s nearly sure. It’s guaranteed,” Klopp began, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Rhian has now arrived with us after being heavily injured. Day by day, he has got better and better and he has been in just outstanding shape for the last three or four weeks but the other players were there as well.

“Next season he will be playing 100%, and he knows that. I have told him already. It’s really nice in a difficult situation that we can give him that spot in the squad and have him there to bring on as a striker. When you’re on the bench, you are an option to play.”

Klopp went on to suggest that he could make a number of tactical and positional tweaks for the second leg, admitting that his side won't have had much time to work on any changes he does decide to make.

“Some things will be new, 100%, with not really any time to train," Klopp added. “That’s how it is, but I am still looking forward to it. It’s all good. It’s the Champions League and you want to be a part of it.

“We have to make a lot of decisions for this game. Tomorrow will be the third game in six days and Barcelona [who have already wrapped up the La Liga title] changed 11 players on Saturday.”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Once their showdown with Barcelona is out of the way, Liverpool will then switch their attentions to the last day of the Premier League season. They trail leaders Manchester City by a point heading into the final game; the Reds hosting Wolves, while City will attempt to retain their title with victory at Brighton.