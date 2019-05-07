Transfer Rumours: Mitrovic to West Ham, Lo Celso to Spurs, Cancelo to Leave Juventus & More

Gather round, everyone. It's time to learn about some fresh new transfer rumours.

The transfer window is right around the corner, and it will soon be time for teams to put their money where their mouths are.

Without further ado, here are eight stories to keep you entertained.

Brighton Eye Ambitious Move for Chelsea Starlet Reece James

Proud to have captained the side today, with a 1-0 win over Millwall. What a season it’s been😍🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IoGVy6yxfO — Reece James (@reecejames69) May 5, 2019

If you've been paying any attention to the Championship this season, you've probably heard about the teenage sensation that is Reece James. On his first loan spell away from Chelsea, the 19-year-old right-back has taken Wigan Athletic by storm, and has been touted by many as the next coming of Premier League icon Pascal Chimbonda (Okay, maybe just me).

On a serious note, The Argus state that Brighton and Hove Albion want James, but they have not got time for all this loan malarkey. They want a permanent deal, but Chelsea have no interest in selling, especially with their transfer ban looming.

Fans of the Blues would riot if Chelsea sold James, but it just seems like something they would do. After all, there's probably a thoroughly average right-back in the Serie A who could be signed for £30m to replace him.

Agent Confirms Newcastle's Interest in Exciting Benfica Star Rafa Silva

CARLOS COSTA/GettyImages

Mike Ashley looks to have been bitten by the transfer bug, and he's ready to build on the record arrival of Miguel Almiron with some new stars, one of whom is Benfica's Rafa Silva.

Speaking on Radio Renascenca's Bola Branca, Rafa's agent Antonio Araujo confessed that Newcastle United are one of many sides chasing the 25-year-old, who has racked up 19 goals this season. However, fans of the Magpies shouldn't get their hopes up just yet.

Araujo pretty much admits that he plans to use Newcastle's interest to get Silva a new contract with Benfica, which is definitely an interesting plan. To be fair, there are only a few things scarier than the financial might of Newcastle - maybe just puppies or rainbows.

Everton Ready to Part Ways With Cenk Tosun as Clubs Open Talks

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Just in case you've forgotten about Cenk Tosun, he's the Turkish striker who has played just 41 minutes for Everton in the last three months.

With just three goals to his name this year, Aksam claim Everton are eager to cut their ties with Tosun as soon as possible, and they have already opened talks with a number of unnamed clubs (how's that for suspense?).

A return to Turkey with Besiktas is probably in everyone's best interests right now, and it seems just a matter of time before Tosun finds himself on a list of Premier League flops.

West Ham want Aleksandar Mitrovic to Lead Squad Overhaul This Summer

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

After a worryingly uninspired start to the season, West Ham United managed to turn their fortunes around, and they've finished the season just averagely uninspired. Baby steps.

To help take that next step, Manuel Pellegrini appears set to throw the likes of Javier Hernandez, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll overboard, and the Daily Mail claim he wants Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic to be the focal point of his revolution.

With Fulham falling back to the Championship with little more than a whimper, the Serb will likely be available for transfer. Unlike the rest of the Cottagers, he actually scores goals, so that would be useful for West Ham.

Napoli Prepare £20m Bid for Newcastle Fan Favourite Ayoze Perez

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

In what has been a turbulent season for Newcastle, the form of striker Ayoze Perez has been one of the real shining lights. He has struck 12 goals this season, and looks to have played his way into the sights of some European giants.

According to the Northern Echo, Napoli have identified Perez as their primary target for the upcoming transfer window, with Carlo Ancelotti thought to have sent scouts to watch him on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

The Magpies definitely want him to stay, but a bid of £20m could prove too good to turn down.

Tottenham & Everton Ready to Battle for £40m-Rated Giovani Lo Celso

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Real Betis struck gold when they agreed a £21.5m deal to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of La Liga's standout performers this season, but he might not be staying in Spain for long.

The Sun claim both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have taken notice of Lo Celso's form, and their interest could prompt Betis to cash in on their star, with a bid of at least £40m said to be in the works.

But, why would Spurs want a new goalscoring midfielder? It's almost as if Christian Eriksen is leaving. Can you imagine?

Lille Reject 'Absolutely Huge' Offers from Europe's Elite for Sporting Director Luis Campos

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

When it comes to scouting talent, there are few better than Luis Campos. After unearthing gem after gem with Monaco, the 54-year-old opted to test himself with Lille and, lo and behold, look who has rivalled PSG at the top of Ligue 1 this year. If you haven't realised, Campos is really good at what he does.

So good, in fact, that Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan all want him to come and wave his magic wand in their respective recruitment departments, but they better think of a 'Plan B', because Campos isn't leaving. Speaking to Le Parisien, owner Gerard Lopez confirmed that he rejected "absolutely huge" offers from the three clubs to lure Campos away from Lille.

For Chelsea, it's probably a good thing that Campos isn't coming. I mean, would the Blues even be able to function without making about ten useless signings every year?

Juventus Wiling to Offload Joao Cancelo With Man City & Man Utd on Alert

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Just one year after his move to Juventus, Joao Cancelo could find himself on the way out this summer. He has been held accountable for some costly mistakes, and Massimiliano Allegri is said to have lost patience with his failure to follow instructions.

Both Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) state that Manchester City would be keen on a €50m deal for the 24-year-old, but Pep Guardiola is not the only one interested.

Tuttomercatoweb add that Manchester United have already opened talks with Juventus to try negotiate a cheaper deal for Cancelo, and have even offered to include Matteo Darmian in a player-plus-cash deal. Grab the popcorn, this could be an interesting one.