Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Produce Historic Comeback to Reach Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 07, 2019

Look at your calendars. Make a note of the date. We have just witnessed one of the most special moments in footballing history.

Against all odds, Liverpool fought back from a 3-0 deficit from the first leg to pick up a stunning 4-0 victory over Barcelona, and the 4-3 aggregate win was enough to fire them through to the Champions League final.

With images of Istanbul still fresh in their memories, it took Liverpool just six minutes to open the scoring at Anfield. 

Jordan Henderson weaved his way into the box, but saw his effort turned away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However, Divock Origi was there to tap home the rebound, and fans' optimism only grew.

The two teams played out an exciting first half, both pushing forwards in search of a goal to help their cause. 

Liverpool were full of energy, with Origi and Sadio Mane often causing problems for the resolute Barcelona defence. The Blaugrana were just as energetic, and they grew into the game as time went on.

Neither side could add to their tally before the break but, by the way the first half had gone, the second certainly promised to be an exciting one.

Liverpool needed another goal, and they got it with 53 minutes on the clock, as Georginio Wijnaldum found space in the area to power home.

Fans were barely finished celebrating before the Dutchman netted his second of the evening. His headed effort flew past Ter Stegen, and Liverpool were level on aggregate. It was 3-3. Had they done the impossible again?

Liverpool pushed and pushed, and they got their fourth. Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his intelligence to take a corner quickly, finding Origi stood in acres of space in the area, and the Belgian fired home to complete the impossible.

They did it. They actually did it.

