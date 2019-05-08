Ajax Fans Set Off Fireworks Outside Spurs' Hotel Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

A group of Ajax fans looked to give their team an advantage ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur by setting off fireworks outside the Spurs players' hotel at 5am on Wednesday morning.

De Godenzonen picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, meaning they are just 90 minutes from a trip to the Champions League final in Madrid to face Liverpool.

A video was posted on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning of fireworks being set off outside the Van der Valk Hotel in Amsterdam Zuid, where the Spurs players were sleeping ahead of the big game.

NL Times claims that the fireworks woke the Spurs squad up, and it was not the first time that Ajax supporters have done this.

They are said to have set off fireworks outside the same hotel to disrupt the Juventus squad ahead of their meeting in the last round of the competition, whilst they did the same to Real Madrid outside the Okura Hotel in February.


However, the team is yet to win a game which has taken place after the early morning light show. Real managed a 2-1 win at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, whilst their meeting with Juventus ended in a 1-1 draw.


Before the first leg, Mauricio Pochettino claimed that Ajax had an unfair advantage as they had longer to recover than his Spurs side, who had had just two days of recovery time after their previous Premier League game.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, the shoe is on the other foot this time around, as it is Spurs who have had the longer recovery time. Ajax stormed to a 4-0 victory over Willem II in the KNVB Beker final on Sunday, whilst Spurs played their last game on Saturday, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

