Ajax and Tottenham will square off in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. Kickoff from Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Ajax is in control after defeating Tottenham 1-0 in London to head home with both the aggregate lead and an away goal. Donny van de Beek gave Ajax the lead with a goal in the 15th minute, and the club then held on for the victory in enemy territory.

Tottenham will again be without the injured Harry Kane, though Son Heung-min, who was suspended for the first leg, will be available for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Another potential boon for Tottenham is the status of Ajax forward David Neres, who may miss the second leg with an injury.

The winner of Wednesday's second leg will face Liverpool in the June 1 final in Madrid, after Jurgen Klopp's side stunned Barcelona with a comeback from a 3-0 aggregate deficit, winning the second leg 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.