Ajax vs Tottenham: Measure of Spurs' Champions League Achievement Highlighted By One Stat

If you're still trying to figure out just what on earth is going on in the world of football at the moment, especially in the Champions League, then don't worry. You're not alone.

After Liverpool reached the final of Europe's elite club competition with a stunning 4-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, it seemed all the drama had been used up at Anfield and that Ajax would cruise to Madrid's showpiece with a win over a drained and injury-stricken Tottenham.

It looked as though that was nailed on after 35 minutes, with the hosts 2-0 up on the night and 3-0 up on aggregate after goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

"Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes."



"Without football it is impossible to live."



No, thank you 🙏



Mauricio Pochettino cries during his post-match interview with @DesKellyBTS.



This means everything to him... pic.twitter.com/ArpQwwnwDH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

However, Tottenham seem to be a different beast in the Champions League this year, proving mystifyingly resilient in the face of adversity. If you're not sure how the story that unfolded in Amsterdam ended, it's simple: Lucas Moura scored a second half hat trick and Tottenham went through to the final, reducing the beautiful Mauricio Pochettino to tears after the match.

And to illustrate the sheer bonkersness of it all, here's a tasty little stat from Opta: Spurs are only the second team in Champions League history to lose the first leg of the semi final at home and progress to the final - the other was Ajax in 1995/96 against Panathinaikos.





There's a certain poetry to that, isn't there? Spurs becoming the second team to achieve such a feat by defeating the club that made its own history all those years ago.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Tottenham will just hope to have Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez fully fit for the final, as taking on Liverpool is hard enough when you're at full strength, never mind when your players are limping around the pitch on crutches with bloody bandages around their heads.