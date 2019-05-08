Ajax vs Tottenham: Twitter Reacts as Lucas Moura Hat Trick Sends Spurs Into CL Final

Football. The sport that keeps on giving.

Well, at least this season it has. After the heroics of Liverpool last night against Barcelona, few predicted that Wednesday's clash between Ajax and Tottenham could match, or indeed better the historic display we watched unfold.

Step forward the Champions League. This year's competition has been nothing short of magnificent; goals galore, almighty comebacks and the sensational run of a plucky young Dutch side.

Something truly sensational is happening in this competition this year. And Twitter duly reacted.

It didn't take long, and Spurs' task was made infinitely more difficult after just five minutes when De Ligt headed in. He's been nothing short of sensational this season. And he's only 19. Nineteen.

De Ligt my god what a colossus of a center back — Aravind (@AMantravadi) May 8, 2019

De Ligt is something special.. 😳 — deno (@denis_gali7) May 8, 2019

De Ligt will become the best centre back in the world. Calling it now — Callum Farrelly (@TheFarrelly17) May 8, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino's side could easily have folded at this point, which, to be fair, would have been understandable. However, they didn't, and Son Heung-min nearly drew them level moments after but saw his cheeky effort strike the post.

6 - Almost the immediate response. Sonny hits the post.



🔴 #AJAX 1-0 #THFC ⚪ (2-0) — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2019

Son hits the post! You just can't take your eyes off this game!

Ajax 1-0 Spurs (7') #AJATOT #UCL — Los Mejor (@LosMejor_Real) May 8, 2019

Unfortunately for Spurs, this Ajax team are good. Like, really, really good.

One of the plethora of talent at Ajax's disposal is Hakim Ziyech, who netted his fifth Champions League goal of the campaign with a thumping first time effort. Beating Juventus and battering Real Madrid were certainly no flukes...

Ziyech when he got that cutback from Tadic. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/JyM0W7c5pg — CyberKach (@unclekach) May 8, 2019

🔥 21 goals

🎯 18 assists

😳 £25m release clause.



Hakim Ziyech 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eI5nkCmPzr — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 8, 2019

Fernando Llorente came on at half-time with Pochettino going gung-ho in Spurs' bid to do a Liverpool and come back from three goals down. Dele Alli drew a save from Andre Onana as the visitors began knocking on the door.

While the door wasn't broken through, Lucas Moura poked his head through ala Jack Torrance to give the away side hope, no matter how bleak.

They've got a goal back have Spurs! Lucas Moura the scorer.



Next goal is crucial, maybe.#AJATOT 2-1 (3-1) #UCL — Chris Wright (@chriswright35) May 8, 2019

WAIT, WHAT?!?!?!?!

No, no they couldn't. They couldn't, surely not?

Moura grabs a second just moments later to stun the home faithful. Are we about to witness Champions League history again?

Liverpool v Barcelona



⏱ 54' Wijnaldum ⚽

⏱ 56' Wijnaldum ⚽



Ajax v Spurs



⏱ 55' Moura ⚽

⏱ 59' Moura ⚽



😍 Imagine not loving the #UCL #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/P8bpMjligU — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 8, 2019

Lucas Moura has made more contribution to Spurs in 4 minutes than coutinho has to barca in 1 year. — Raghav (@theraghavbeat) May 8, 2019

One user even posed the question whether Spurs' potential turnaround would better their Premier League counterparts of Tuesday night.

If Spurs do this surely it will be better than liverpool last night? They are 3-0 down with 45 minutes to go? Liverpool overcome it in 90? — CoolRunnings (@true_blue95) May 8, 2019

It was end-to-end. Exhilarating.

You simply couldn't take your eyes off it. It was absorbing football at its very finest. Every attack from either side looked like it could end in a goal. I was supposed to be writing something else in the meantime. Impossible. You just had to watch every single second.

AND THEN AJAX HIT THE POST!

HITS THE WOODWORK

Ajax 2-2 Tottenham (Agg: 3-2)



Close! Hakim Ziyech could book Ajax's place on the plane but his shot hits the base of the post. My goodness that was close. Now Spurs attack. #AJATOT #UCL — george diamataris (@90min_plus3) May 8, 2019

Ziyech hits the post. A goal is inevitable. — Elon Khusk (@therealsnorky) May 8, 2019

AND THEN TOTTENHAM HIT THE BAR!!!

William Shakespeare would have been proud to have written this quality of drama. Everybody's hearts were pumping, neutral or otherwise.

OFF THE POST FROM SPURS WOW😪 — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) May 8, 2019

This is unbelievable. Spurs saved by the post a few minutes ago, Ajax saved by a miracle. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) May 8, 2019

SPURS HIT THE POST NOW. WOW — Basim. (@Syed_Basim) May 8, 2019

THEY DID IT.

THEY F******G DID IT!!!!!!! I've overused capital letters far too much for this but it's never been more justified than now.

The 95th minute, the last second of the match. Tottenham did, Moura gets the hat trick. What can you say. There are no words. No words.

SPURS. ARE. THROUGH — bigg hecc (@AlexM2106) May 8, 2019

WHEN THE SPURS GO MARCHING IN — Ribeiro (@ribeiroo29) May 8, 2019

Unbelievable. So pleased for Spurs. What a comeback! #AJATOT — Brian Ogden (@BrianOgden1) May 8, 2019

Drink it in. Breathe it in. What has just happened may never happen again.



Liverpool vs Tottenham.



The Champions League final.