Ajax vs Tottenham: Twitter Reacts as Lucas Moura Hat Trick Sends Spurs Into CL Final

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Football. The sport that keeps on giving.

Well, at least this season it has. After the heroics of Liverpool last night against Barcelona, few predicted that Wednesday's clash between Ajax and Tottenham could match, or indeed better the historic display we watched unfold.

Step forward the Champions League. This year's competition has been nothing short of magnificent; goals galore, almighty comebacks and the sensational run of a plucky young Dutch side.

Something truly sensational is happening in this competition this year. And Twitter duly reacted.

It didn't take long, and Spurs' task was made infinitely more difficult after just five minutes when De Ligt headed in. He's been nothing short of sensational this season. And he's only 19. Nineteen.

Mauricio Pochettino's side could easily have folded at this point, which, to be fair, would have been understandable. However, they didn't, and Son Heung-min nearly drew them level moments after but saw his cheeky effort strike the post.

Unfortunately for Spurs, this Ajax team are good. Like, really, really good.

One of the plethora of talent at Ajax's disposal is Hakim Ziyech, who netted his fifth Champions League goal of the campaign with a thumping first time effort. Beating Juventus and battering Real Madrid were certainly no flukes...

Fernando Llorente came on at half-time with Pochettino going gung-ho in Spurs' bid to do a Liverpool and come back from three goals down. Dele Alli drew a save from Andre Onana as the visitors began knocking on the door.

While the door wasn't broken through, Lucas Moura poked his head through ala Jack Torrance to give the away side hope, no matter how bleak.

WAIT, WHAT?!?!?!?!

No, no they couldn't. They couldn't, surely not?

Moura grabs a second just moments later to stun the home faithful. Are we about to witness Champions League history again?

One user even posed the question whether Spurs' potential turnaround would better their Premier League counterparts of Tuesday night.

It was end-to-end. Exhilarating.

You simply couldn't take your eyes off it. It was absorbing football at its very finest. Every attack from either side looked like it could end in a goal. I was supposed to be writing something else in the meantime. Impossible. You just had to watch every single second.

AND THEN AJAX HIT THE POST!

AND THEN TOTTENHAM HIT THE BAR!!!

William Shakespeare would have been proud to have written this quality of drama. Everybody's hearts were pumping, neutral or otherwise.

THEY DID IT.

THEY F******G DID IT!!!!!!! I've overused capital letters far too much for this but it's never been more justified than now.

The 95th minute, the last second of the match. Tottenham did, Moura gets the hat trick. What can you say. There are no words. No words.

Drink it in. Breathe it in. What has just happened may never happen again.


Liverpool vs Tottenham.

The Champions League final.

