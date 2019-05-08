Andy Robertson Provides Injury Update & Gives Best Possible Response to Luis Suarez Question

Liverpool full back Andrew Robertson will undergo a scan on Wednesday to asses the extent of a calf injury that he picked up during the club's 4-0 win over Barcelona.

The Scotland international was forced off the pitch during the half-time break following a first-half collision with Luis Suárez, where the Uruguayan appeared to kick out at Robertson in an off the ball incident.

Robertson confirmed after the match that he will now be sent for a scan to understand the extend of his injury, with one eye on returning to fitness in time for the Champions League final next month.

"It doesn’t feel the best at the minute but I’ll get a scan tomorrow,” Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com. They’re confident that it’s just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we’ll wait and see. We can’t really comment until I get the scan, but I’ll be saying my prayers tonight."

When asked about his coming together with the Barcelona striker during an on-pitch post-match interview, Robertson joked that all that mattered was Liverpool progressing, while Suárez would miss out on another Champions League final with the Catalan side.

"Who’s going to the final? We’re going to the final so that’s all that matters," he said, as quoted by The Metro. "Honestly, I don’t care just now. Fingers crossed I’ll be okay. This team is incredible, seriously. I’ve said it so many times this season, but my god, what a team."

Liverpool appeared to be facing mission impossible at Anfield on Tuesday following a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, but Divock Origi's early strike gave the Reds hope of a historic comeback.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to level the scoreline on aggregate, and Origi settled the tie following some outstanding improvisation from Trent Alexander-Arnold to book Liverpool's place in the Champions League final for consecutive seasons.