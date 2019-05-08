Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Maurizio Sarri's Best Available Blues Lineup

Chelsea welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night for the second leg of their Europa League semi final, as the Blues look to progress to their second cup final of the season.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate as Pedro's goal just before the break cancelled out Luka Jovic's advantage after 23 minutes.

Maurizio Sarri has been hit with N'Golo Kante's injury for his side's 3-0 home victory over Watford at the weekend. The midfielder is set to miss this game and Sarri admitted it was a mistake to play the Frenchman on Sunday.

The victory did however guarantee Chelsea's spot in next season's Champions League, meaning Sarri can now turn his attention to achieving European success. This may see Eden Hazard reclaim his spot in the starting XI, after he started the first leg on the bench.

Here's how Chelsea could line up for this fixture.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK): Unlike other big clubs in the Europa League, Sarri has so far preferred to stick to his first choice keeper. That is likely to be the case on Thursday night once again.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB): The Chelsea captain has had a typically consistent season and will lead the team out at Stamford Bridge. Having tasted Europa League glory in his first season with the Blues, the Spaniard will be desperate for a repeat of that feat this year.

Andreas Christensen (CB): The Dane has played every minute of Chelsea's Europa League campaign and has recently been called upon in the Premier League as well. The injury to Antonio Rudiger has made Christensen the preferred centre-back for Sarri.

David Luiz (CB): After scoring the second of Chelsea's three goals at the weekend, Luiz will be raring to go once again. His threat from set-pieces will cause problems for Eintracht Frankfurt's defence all night.

Emerson (LB): Emerson is seemingly the preferred option to Marcos Alonso, owing to his athleticism. The Brazilian will look to overlap his left-sided winger and provide a threat to the Frankfurt defence whenever possible.

Midfielders

Jorginho (CM): The Italian has been a mainstay in Sarri's lineup this season and will continue in his role at the base of midfield. He will be looking to pick the ball up from the Chelsea defenders and start off the home team's attacks.

Mateo Kovacic (CM): The Croatian is often rotated with Ross Barkley in the centre of midfield. However, with the injury to Kante, Kovacic is likely to be preferred for his superior defensive capabilities.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CM): After picking up a goal in Chelsea's 3-0 win at the weekend, Loftus-Cheek is having an impressive second half of the season. The Englishman is in line to start once again and will be looking to break through the Frankfurt lines of defence.

Forwards

Pedro (RW): The Spaniard scored Chelsea's only goal in the first leg and will be hoping for more of the same in the second. A constant threat down the right-hand side, Pedro is going to cause problems for Frankfurt's back line.

Eden Hazard (LW): In what could possibly be his last home game for Chelsea, Hazard is likely to return to the lineup after starting on the bench in the first leg. The Belgian's pace and creativity could be the difference between the two sides.

Olivier Giroud (ST): Giroud has been the preferred striker in the Europa League, despite not featuring as regularly in the Premier League. If the Frenchman can link up with Hazard like he has done all season, Chelsea are bound to score goals on Thursday night.