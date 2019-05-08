Christian Fuchs Completes MLS U-Turn & Signs New One-Year Deal With Leicester

Leicester City have announced that Christian Fuchs has signed a contract extension at the club running until the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The former Austria international has been with the club since 2015, making over 100 appearances for the Foxes during that time, but had looked likely to be leaving the club this summer after previously disclosing a desire to relocate and play in MLS.

#lcfc defender @FuchsOfficial has extended his contract with the Club until the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season! 🖋 #FuchsSigns — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2019

Fuchs was memorably part of Leicester's remarkable Premier League winning side in 2015/16 in what was his first year at the club, making 32 appearances in the league as they clinched the title despite being at 5000/1 odds before the season started.

After lifting the trophy, the 33-year-old made a further 36 league outings, scoring twice, as the Foxes finished 12th. With the emergence of Ben Chilwell in the side, however, Fuchs has found first team opportunities hard to come by, making 25 last year before losing his place entirely to the England international; featuring only three times in the league this season.

Despite being second choice, Rodgers has deemed it worthwhile to extend the left-back's current deal, which was set to expire at the end of the season, feeling the Austrian is adequate backup to the 22-year-old.

About time 😂 thank you for all your votes! Another one next season? pic.twitter.com/yrMnHaDiXN — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) May 7, 2019

He has netted once this season, coming in a 4-0 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup second round that earned him the goal of the season award at the club, while also turning out once in the FA Cup this term.

Domestically, Leicester were hoping to seal seventh place in the league and secure European football for next season but their 1-0 loss away at Manchester City confirmed that they would miss out to fellow Premier League side Wolves. Their final game of the season will come at home against Chelsea on Sunday.