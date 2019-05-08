D.C. United Preparing Huge Contract Extension for Luciano Acosta to Fend Off European Interest

D.C. United are reportedly tabling a huge long-term contract for Luciano Acosta in an attempt to keep the 24-year-old attacking-midfielder at the club.

Acosta joined United from Boca Juniors on the first day of the 2017 season after a successful loan spell the year prior, and was an instrumental part of the club's rise up the table in the second half of last year's campaign. The 24-year-old was named to MLS Best XI in 2018 and will be keen on helping his squad advance further in this year's playoffs if he is still living in Washington come tournament time.

Acosta's contract situation has been up in the air for a few months now, with the club evaluating every possible scenario for the 24-year-old. The midfielder's contract is set to expire in December, so United will not want to wait until the last moment and lose out on some big money for a star player.

According to a report from the MLS' official website, the club are tabling a new long term deal for the attacking midfielder. "First of all, the European interest in Lucho is still very real," stated ESPN's Sebastian Salazar.





"Both Manchester United and Lyon have sent representatives here to the nation’s capital to watch Lucho live in the last month. Also, a source close to the situation says PSG is still very much interested. Lucho told me this week he feels ready, not just for the jump to Europe in the abstract, but specifically to compete for minutes at a big club."





While the report doesn't directly state Acosta's salary, Pablo Maurer of The Athletic believes it will be around $3m per year for the Argentine. The new contract is much higher than previous reports, proving the club is serious about fending off offers from overseas.

Another #DCU tidbit - talks are still ongoing w/Lucho Acosta & his representation. One source tells me that United are prepared to offer him north of $3 million/yr for 4 years to stay. Significantly higher than numbers I've heard in the past. Going to be an interesting summer. — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) May 6, 2019

PSG came close to signing Acosta on the final day of the January transfer window, only for the deal to fall through at the crucial moment due to a discrepancy in the transfer fee. Turkish side Fenerbahce were also linked with the midfielder in March, but a deal never materialised.

With the season almost one third of the way through, D.C. United will continue their push for the top spot in MLS' Eastern Conference when they host Sporting KC at Audi Field on Monday.