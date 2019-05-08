Dejan Lovren Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Told Liverpool Team Before Historic Barcelona Victory

Dejan Lovren has revealed Jurgen Klopp told the Liverpool team to believe they could beat Barcelona before their historic Champions League victory on Tuesday night.

Having succumbed to a 3-0 first leg defeat in Spain, Liverpool defied to odds to score four goals without reply to seal their place in the final after one of the most memorable nights since the competition began.

With the Champions League tie seemingly beyond Liverpool, defender Lovren claimed the side were inspired to secure the 4-3 aggregate win by what Klopp said in his pre-match team talk, stating that it 'lifted' the entire squad before kick off.

"Congratulations to Klopp," he told LFC TV, as relayed by the Express.

"Before the game he did an amazing speech. It was something brilliant and I think he lifted us so high. It was just: 'Believe! Put it in your mind that we can do it'. It was something that we've never heard before."

The three goals they conceded away at Barcelona looked like being detrimental, but if the Reds were to stand any chance of progressing from the tie then scoring early would always have been crucial. Despite this, Lovren added that Klopp didn't see it as the be all and end all if they didn't net early on, knowing the home support would play their part too.

Lovren added: "He said: 'Boys, believe. One or two goals, even if we don't score in the first 15, 20 minutes, believe in the 65th, 66th, 67th minute that we can score, and then with Anfield behind us, trust me guys, we can do it'."

A brace each from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi secured the memorable comeback, and now Klopp's men wait anxiously to see who they will face in the final. Tottenham will look to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat when they take on Ajax in the other semi final clash on Wednesday, with the final taking place in Madrid on June 1.