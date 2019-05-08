England 2019 Women's World Cup Squad: Taking at Look at the Lionesses by Numbers

England manager Phil Neville has now named his 23-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France, with the Lionesses heading to France next month looking to improve on what was a best ever third place finish from four years ago.

Here's a closer look at the numbers behind the squad.

23 - Players who manager Phil Neville has entrusted to represent the Lionesses at the eagerly anticipated finals in France in the hope of bringing home a first ever Women's World Cup and a first senior World Cup trophy, male or female, since 1966.

12 - Returning players from the 2015 World Cup squad when the Lionesses finished third. Of those, the likes of Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby, Toni Duggan have graduated to more senior roles in the group, having been relatively new on the international scene four years ago.

8 - New stars who will be at a senior international tournament with England for the first time; Mary Earps, Rachel Daly, Abbie McManus, Leah Williamson, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Beth Mead. Three others - Millie Bright, Demi Stokes, Nikita Parris - have been to a senior tournament before after being called up for Euro 2017, but never a World Cup.

34 - Age of oldest player Karen Bardsley. The American-born goalkeeper has been an England international since 2005 and has been England number one at two previous World Cups and two European Championships. This could potentially be her last tournament.

20 - Age of youngest player Georgia Stanway. The newly crowned PFA Young Player of the Year was a teenager until January, but her incredible form for Manchester City at club level this season stands to make her one of the World Cup's potential breakout stars.

27 - Average age of the whole squad, highlighting a good blend of youth and experience. The time for England to make their mark on the women's international game is now. With star players at their peak and the majority of the players in their mid-twenties, the chance is real.

1,039 - Total number of senior international caps in this England squad. Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Steph Houghton all have more than a century of caps each. Others, like Georgia Stanway, Lucy Staniforth and Leah Williamson, are yet to reach double figures.

68 - Women's Super League combined goals and assists contributed this season by the squad's four English-based forwards. Nikita Parris leads the way among the Lionesses in the WSL goal charts with 19, while Beth Mead has provided as many as 12 assists in league games.

9 - Manchester City players in the squad. The 2019 FA Cup winners account for more than a third of all the players called up for the World Cup, including captain Steph Houghton. The fact that so many of the group are so familiar with each other can only be a good thing.

5 - Different countries in which England's World Cup 23 play their club football, bringing important diversity and fresh perspectives to the squad. The majority are with English teams, but Toni Duggan plays for Barcelona, Lucy Bronze plays for Lyon, Mary Earps is at Wolfsburg and both Jodie Taylor and Rachel Daly are based in the United States.

3 - England's FIFA World Ranking going into the World Cup. Only the United States (1) and Germany (2) are currently ranked higher than the Lionesses and they have little reason to fear either. England are unbeaten in their last meeting with each rival nation, both 2-2 draws.

1 - Aim, to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

