Ernesto Valverde Insists Barcelona Can Have 'No Excuses' Following Humiliating Liverpool Loss

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted that his side cannot hide from their capitulation against Liverpool, which saw the Reds pick up a 4-0 win and storm through to the Champions League final.

The Blaugrana were second best throughout and had little answer for any of Liverpool's moves. Doubles from both Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum ensured the Reds produced one of the world's most memorable comebacks en route to the final.

Speaking after the game (via AS), Valverde insisted that his side must accept what has happened to them.

He said: "We cannot think about whether it was even or not, when you go down like that you have no excuses. We had an answer but not the one we wanted.

"They scored the first at the beginning, but we settled into the game afterwards. Then they scored a second and a third. They were very aggressive, it's a hefty result.

"They started strong, we were unbalanced. I was indicating to push on a bit further, we had options but we did not manage to do so, and we could not deal with the high pressure they played with."

Falling to such a devastating defeat left many fans calling for Valverde to be sacked, and the manager admitted that he does not know what the future holds for him.

"I do not know how this result can affect me, everyone has to take responsibility," he added.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

With the La Liga title already wrapped up, plenty of their star players had been rested in recent matches to try and ensure they were prepared for Tuesday's semi-final, but Liverpool looked far the better side, and Valverde's gamble clearly backfired.

Barcelona return to league action on Sunday against Getafe, but their focus will likely be on the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Valencia in late May.

