Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter is determined to get dozens of luxury watches from the organization and plans on including the timepieces in a lawsuit against FIFA, he told The New York Times on Wednesday.

Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from soccer for his role in a massive corruption scandal, said the watches were at his office when he was suspended by FIFA in October 2015. He told the Times he has been unable to retrieve his belongings, including his luxury watches, which he kept at the office since he thought they'd be more secure there.

Blatter, 83, used to work for Swiss watchmaker Longines and built a collection of Patek Philippe, IWC, Omega watches and more over the years.

The lawsuit he will file will also include pension payment demands and clarification about his compensation arrangements to show that he is "not a thief," according to the Times.

After going back and forth with FIFA last year, he was reunited with 120 watches, but he told the Times that was not his "high technology collection."

"This is a question of respect, and I’ve reached the end of my temper," Blatter told the Times. "I think it’s not too much to ask to give me back personal belongings."

FIFA told the Times it did what was asked and acted in conformity of their legal obligations.