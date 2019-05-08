Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Determined to Get Luxury Watches Back

Picture alliance/Getty Images

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter is determined to get dozens of luxury watches from the organization and plans on including them in a lawsuit against FIFA.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 08, 2019

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter is determined to get dozens of luxury watches from the organization and plans on including the timepieces in a lawsuit against FIFA, he told The New York Times on Wednesday. 

Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from soccer for his role in a massive corruption scandal, said the watches were at his office when he was suspended by FIFA in October 2015. He told the Times he has been unable to retrieve his belongings, including his luxury watches, which he kept at the office since he thought they'd be more secure there. 

Blatter, 83, used to work for Swiss watchmaker Longines and built a collection of Patek Philippe, IWC, Omega watches and more over the years. 

The lawsuit he will file will also include pension payment demands and clarification about his compensation arrangements to show that he is "not a thief," according to the Times

After going back and forth with FIFA last year, he was reunited with 120 watches, but he told the Times that was not his "high technology collection."

"This is a question of respect, and I’ve reached the end of my temper," Blatter told the Times. "I think it’s not too much to ask to give me back personal belongings."

FIFA told the Times it did what was asked and acted in conformity of their legal obligations.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message