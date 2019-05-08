FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Eden Hazard, Bruno Fernandes & Timo Werner Feature in Star-Studded TOTW 34

It's Wednesday. It's Team of the Week time, and what a team this is.

Some TOTWs can feature just one or two usable cards, but TOTW 34 has come through big. Players have been truly blessed with this week's lineup.

Incredible timing for @VincentKompany to put in his first #TOTW performance of the season, plus @hazardeden10, Papu Gomez, Timo Werner and Kenny Lala. #FUT pic.twitter.com/W309zxkVcA — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 8, 2019

There's more good cards here than you can shake a stick at. If you don't know where to start, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here's a rundown of the highlights of TOTW 34

Eden Hazard (95)

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Chelsea needed a win over Watford to force their way into the Champions League next season, but they struggled in the first half. Fortunately, they had a not-so secret weapon up their sleeve by the name of Eden Hazard. The Belgian was superb in the second half, racking up two assists to guarantee European football at Stamford Bridge next season.

He became the first player since Thierry Henry to register over 15 goals and 15 assists in one Premier League season, and was rewarded with an outrageous 95-rated card. With 95 pace, 98 dribbling and 89 shooting, he is easily one of the greatest cards on the game. If you can't wait until Team of the Season, this card should get you by.

Bruno Fernandes (89)

HISTÓRICO!!! 🙌🎩



Com o hat-trick de hoje, @B_Fernandes8 tornou-se no médio com mais golos numa só temporada na Europa, somando agora 31! ⚽



E ainda não acabou... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rNj6PGIQM1 — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) May 5, 2019

Bruno Fernandes has dominated headlines in recent weeks amid links to both Manchester City and Manchester United. The Sporting CP star did not let that distract him from his duties on the pitch, firing in three goals and one assist in an 8-1 mauling of Belenenses to earn his spot in TOTW 34.

He's been one of the top performers in world football this season, and his fourth special card of the year is a cool 89 overall. All his face-card stats are above 70, while his shooting, passing and dribbling are all above 90. There is simply nothing this card cannot do. Enjoy, FIFA fans.

Timo Werner (89)

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner has been involved in his own transfer rumours this year, and with good reason. The striker has been scoring goals for fun, and played a part in all three of his side's goals in their 3-3 draw with Mainz. With one goal and two assists to his name, he has earned himself a new in-form card.

The latest of his special cards is 89-rated and boasts an unreal 97 pace. He also has 90 shooting and 88 dribbling, and he certainly seems like the kind of card which could give you nightmares. Those with his Headliner card will see him just up to a 90 overall, which is an even scarier prospect.

Honourable Mentions

There are so many honourable mentions this week, it's hard to know where to start. Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is now an 88, as is Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez. Ligue 1 star Kenny Lala has an 87-rated card (and his Headliner will jump to 88), and so does German midfielder Julian Brandt.

Finally, Manchester City hero Vincent Kompany has picked up his first in-form of the year. If you don't know why, you're in for a treat. The Belgian saved the day against Leicester City with an outrageous shot from distance which could have hardly been further in the top corner. If you haven't seen it, go watch it. Wow. Wow. Wow.