FIFA 'Partially' Reject Chelsea's Appeal Against Two Window Transfer Ban

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Chelsea's appeal against their impending two-window transfer ban has been rejected, but the Blues will be permitted to sign new young players under the age of 16.

The club had hoped to at least temporarily suspend the ban, which was handed down after they were found to have breached regulations for the signings of young players, but the latest news leaves them unable to sign players this summer.

FIFA confirmed their decision in a post on their official website, writing: "The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to partially uphold the appeal lodged by Chelsea FC against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to sanction the club with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods. 


"This ban applied to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and did not prevent the release of players. 


"With respect to all men’s teams, the ban on registering new players, both nationally and internationally for two registration periods, has been confirmed by the FIFA Appeal Committee, with the following exception:


"The FIFA Appeal Committee believes that Chelsea’s wrongdoing consisted in not respecting the prohibition from internationally transferring or registering for the first time foreign minor players. In the committee´s opinion, imposing a ban on registering each and every minor would not be proportionate to the offence committed.


"Consequently, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided that, as far as youth categories are concerned, the ban shall not cover the registration of minor players under the age of 16 who do not fall under the scope of art. 19 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, which refers to international transfers and first registrations of foreign minor players.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"Additionally, the FIFA Appeal Committee confirmed the fine of CHF 600,000. The decision issued by the FIFA Appeal Committee was notified today."


Following this news, Chelsea can now contact the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a fresh attempt to try overturn their ban which, as it stands, would leave them unable to sign any new senior players this summer.

