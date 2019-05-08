Gareth Bale's agent has confirmed suggestions that Zinedine Zidane has lost faith in the Wales international, with the 29-year-old's days at Real Madrid seemingly numbered despite his eagerness to stay at the club.

Zidane opted to leave Bale out of the Madrid squad entirely for their most recent match against Villarreal, sparking further rumours that the former Tottenham man could be set for a summer exit from Spain.

The Frenchman hinted to the official Real Madrid website after the game that the decision was down to choosing the best players at his disposal, indicating a lack of trust in Bale's ability as a disappointing La Liga season draws to a close.

"You can interpret it as you wish. I need to pick a squad of players and some are going to miss out," he said.

However, any potential doubts surrounding Zidane's view on the player can be dispelled after Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News that the 46-year-old wants to plan for next season without the club's record signing - despite opposing views from the player himself.

"I am not sure that Mr. Zidane wants him to stay but at the moment Gareth wants to stay," he said. "He has got a contract, he will quite happily see it out until 2022. He has been and is, in my opinion, one of the top three or four players in the world.

"This game is a game of opinions and Mr. Zidane doesn't think that. That is his opinion, he is entitled to it, I won't criticise him."

The former Southampton youth has made 29 La Liga appearances this term, although mainly from the bench, but has still managed to net eight times and provide a further three assists in a season to forget for Los Blancos.

Being tied down until 2022 will be a sticking point for potential buyers, as Madrid will command a hefty fee to be rid of Bale given his current wages and contract length.

Regarding a potential Premier League return, Barnett added: "It certainly is possible, if somebody puts their hand in their pocket and pays us what we think he deserves. It is going to be a lot of money!"