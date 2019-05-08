Isaac Hayden Reaffirms Desire to Leave Newcastle This Summer Amidst Speculation About His Future

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has reaffirmed his desire to leave Tyneside this summer as he hopes to establish both his career and family commitments in the south of England for next season.

The 24-year old did his best to force a move away from the club last summer, however he was refused a transfer by Magpies boss Rafa Benitez as the Spaniard was concerned he could not find a replacement for him in time.

With speculation rife surrounding his future - as well as the 2018/19 Premier League season finishing this weekend - Hayden is hoping that his side's clash with Fulham on Sunday will be his last appearance in a Newcastle jersey.

Speaking after Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Liverpool on the weekend, and as quoted by the Telegraph, Hayden commented on his future and the open talks he has had with the club about his determination to leave. He said: “I think I will be going.

“I have spoken to the club about it and they’ve been open and honest with me.





“I’m pretty sure this will be my last game at home. In football, you never know, so I can’t say for definite, although it’s looking like my last game here."

#NUFC will not listen to offers below £15m for Isaac Hayden this summer and the asking price may even be £20m.



The former Arsenal midfielder, who signed for United for £2.6m, is still determined to leave the club this summer due to family reasons. [Telegraph] — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) May 7, 2019

Hayden has appeared 24 times in the league this season for the Magpies, managing to bag himself a goal and a handful of assists for his efforts. Whilst still a young talent, he could certainly attract a number of clubs if he were to leave the club this summer.

As well as reflecting on what could have been his last match at St James' Park, the former English U21 player went on to comment on his reasons for leaving which remain the same as last summer.





He added: “Nothing has changed. It’s not what is best for me or my family to be playing here next season and to be doing the travelling I have done this season.

"It’s unfortunate but the club know my stance and have known it for a year now.





"There is no excuses going into the summer. It’s about getting the deal right for the club and for myself."