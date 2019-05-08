Jamie Carragher Hails Liverpool's UCL Win Over Barcelona as the 'Greatest Night Ever at Anfield'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hailed his former side's 4-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night as the 'greatest' performance ever in front of the Anfield crowd.

A massive statement coming from a man who himself has won the European tournament with the Reds, Carragher was so full of praise for Jurgen Klopp's side that he suggested their emphatic performance was beyond compare with any other.

A weary Barcelona side were unable to take advantage of the 3-0 aggregate scoreline they earned in the first leg as they travelled to Merseyside, and fell victim to the unrelenting attacks of Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

As a thrilled Carragher took to Twitter following Liverpool's monumental victory, he wrote: "Greatest night ever at Anfield!"





A club so steeped in European history, paired with all the drama surrounding Liverpool's pursuits for an elusive Premier League title this season, Carragher's claims would have maybe seemed out of place if it were any other result for his former side on Tuesday.

Anyone who can’t be happy for Liverpool right now are not fans of football. Tonight was a write off and against all odds they just showed the world what the Premier League is about — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 7, 2019

With the manner of their victory and the goals they scored however, it was certainly a night to remember for many football fans, and could arguably be as historic as Carragher and other critics suggest.





Although the visiting Catalan side would have been full of confidence heading into the second leg of the semi-final tie, during the second half they never truly looked confident of producing a much needed goal.

Paired with Barcelona's social media claims during the match, Carragher also took advantage of his excitement and made a subtle dig at the visitors on social media.





As reported by Mirror Sport, Carragher quoted an official Barcelona FC tweet which said: "We score, Liverpool need FIVE - and we're going to get at least one... agreed?"

Although he joked around on social media, Carragher would have seriously enjoyed watching his former side produce such a thrilling result.





You can only imagine what he'd say if Liverpool go on to win the final...