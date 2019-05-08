Jose Mourinho Praises Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool vs Barcelona Prediction Backfires Spectacularly

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was left slightly red-faced on Tuesday night after his prediction for Liverpool's semi final second leg clash with Barcelona backfired.

The Reds snatched a historic victory against the odds after losing the first leg 3-0 at Camp Nou, emphatically turning the deficit around to win 4-0, qualifying for the final in Madrid in June.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Former Premier League manager Mourinho wrote off the Merseyside club's chances of producing anything worthwhile against the La Liga giants, who had wrapped up the title in Spain's top flight before the first leg.

Speaking as a pundit on beIN SPORT before the hotly anticipated Champions League clash, the 56-year-old admitted he wouldn't bet anything on Liverpool producing a result against an in form Blaugrana side.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Mourinho said: "I don't gamble in football, I don't like gambling but I wouldn't bet one single coin on Liverpool playing in the final. Anfield can make miracles. But this would be more than that. 3-0 would be more than that."

In spite of all the odds Mourinho pitted against his former Premier League rivals, Liverpool's performance overwhelmed the visiting Catalan side who looked worse for wear for large spells of the game.

Goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped the Merseysiders dispatch a Barca side that defeated Mourinho's former club Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate during the quarter final stage.

Mourinho had plenty of praise for Jurgen Klopp after the game, stating as quoted by the Mirror: "This is about him. This is a reflection of his personality, don't give up, his fighting spirit. Everything I think today is about Jurgen's mentality."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool now await the result of the second semi final to see who they'll face in the final, with Tottenham taking on Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday after a 1-0 home loss in the first leg.