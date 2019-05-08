Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Are 'F****** Giants' Following Stunning 4-0 Win Over Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp has described his Liverpool side as "f*****g mentality giants" after they overturned a three-goal deficit to book their place in the Champions League final with a 4-0 win over Barcelona.

An early Divock Origi goal set the tone for the entire game, and the Reds were utterly dominant throughout. Georginio Wijnaldum added two goals shortly after the half-time break, and Origi snatched a fourth late on to seal one of the most incredible comebacks in recent memory.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Eurosport) after the game, Klopp risked incurring the wrath of broadcasters with his choice of language, but he probably doesn't care. He's in the Champions League final, after all.

He said: "It was really, the whole performance, the whole game, was actually too much. It was overwhelming.





"I said before the game it was impossible but because it's you I said we had a chance. I've watched so many football games in my life and I don't remember a lot like this, playing against the best team in the world and you're not allowed to concede.

"Winning is already difficult but winning a clean sheet. I don't know how the boys did it.

"It's 10:10pm and the children are in bed. These boys are f*****g mentality giants. Unbelievable. Fine me if you want!"

The result means Liverpool can now look forward to a meeting with either Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur in the final of Europe's most prestigious competition, which could be the defining moment of a stunning season for Klopp's men.

Before that, they must switch their attention back to the Premier League when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. They still trail Manchester City, but one slip-up would open the door for the Reds to steal the league title.