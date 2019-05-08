La Liga Move Final Day Kick Off Times to Avoid Clash With Women's Champions League Final

La Liga have moved all the kick-off times on the final day of the 2018/19 season on Saturday 18 May to 8pm CET, allowing the Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Lyon in Budapest to take centre stage in the early evening.

La Liga had previously announced that all fixtures on the final day of the season were to commence at 6.30pm CET, which would have clashed with the Women's Champions League final, due to kick off just half an hour earlier at 6pm CET in the Hungarian capital.

🚨 CHANGE TO KICK-OFF TIMES 🚨



The final round of matches in #LaLigaSantander will all be played on Saturday 18 May at 20:00 CET. pic.twitter.com/C3LQHJhnKd — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) May 7, 2019

The delayed La Liga schedule not only allows Barcelona fans to watch their Femeni team in action prior to the men's side kicking off away at Eibar on the final day, but also promises to give coverage of the women's final uncontested prominence on social media as well.

Barcelona are playing in the Women's Champions League final for the first time after getting the better of Bayern Munich over two legs in the last four.

The Catalans are actually only the second non-French or German club to reach the final of Europe's premier club competition in the last 10 years after Swedish team Tyreso in 2014.

In Lyon they face the Goliath of European women's club football.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The French side have won the Champions League in each of the last three seasons and in five of the last seven. This season they have already claimed a ninth straight French league title and boast a number of the world's best players, including Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg.

Barcelona themselves are a growing power in women's football and are also exploring the possibility of launching a fully affiliated professional team in the NWSL in the United States.