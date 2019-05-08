Lionel Messi Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus Following Humiliating Champions League Exit

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was forced to make his own way back to the airport after apparently being abandoned by the team bus following the club's dramatic exit in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Argentina international was the star of the first leg against Liverpool as he scored two of Barcelona's three goals which looked to have given the club one foot in the final already, but a stunning comeback at Anfield left the Catalan giants falling short in Europe once again.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After the full-time whistle at Liverpool, El Chiringuito (via The Mirror) report that Messi was made to find alternative travel to the airport after being selected to be kept behind by anti-doping testers.

When Messi finally was allowed to make his way back to the airport, the 31-year-old also refused to stop and speak to the press in the mixed zone, unlike teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

The latter insisted that it "wasn't meant to be" following the exit from the Champions League, but Busquets also stressed that Barcelona should have learned their lessons after crashing out of last year's competition in similar fashion to Roma.

An early goal from reserve striker Divock Origi - drafted in due to the absence of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - helped set the tone at Anfield on Tuesday, while midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the scoreline with two goals in as many minutes in the second half.

Origi then finished off an outstanding improvised corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold to score the decisive goal in the Champions League semi-final, booking Liverpool's place in the final for the second year in a row.