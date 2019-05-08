Luis Suarez Admits Barcelona Defended Like 'Youngsters' During Embarrassing 4-0 Liverpool Defeat

Luis Suarez has admitted Barcelona defended 'like youngsters' for Liverpool's fourth goal during their embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The goal which split the aggregate, and ultimately settled the tie, came from Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick-thinking corner routine that Divock Origi hammered home from close range, with Barca caught napping at the set piece in the 79th minute.

Uruguayan Suarez was instrumental in Barcelona's first leg victory of the semi final tie, but claimed after their Champions League exit that his side need to seriously consider the manner of such a defeat.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Suarez critiqued both himself and his teammates, and their attitude towards the fixture. He said: “We have to do a lot of self-criticism, it's the second time the same happened to us.





“We can not make these mistakes two years in a row, we have to reproach ourselves for what we are doing wrong.

“We are the ones who play, the coach made the tactic that he made in the first leg. We, the players, have to be self-aware, we are the ones who play.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“We have to apologize for the attitude, we were not a team. To our families, our children, our fans, we have to ask their forgiveness, it can not be that in a minute we concede two goals.

“In the fourth goal we looked like youngsters. We have to understand all the criticisms that are going to rain on us.

“We are very sad, hurt, we are human beings, we feel the pain, the frustration, we have to do self-criticism, put our chest out for the bullets of that are coming now."

Suarez and Lionel Messi goals in the first leg put Barcelona in a commanding 3-0 position on aggregate, but the visitors simply couldn't produce enough quality and resilience against a Jurgen Klopp side that were relentless as Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored braces.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Both Suarez and former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho received plenty of boos from the Merseyside crowd as the Reds produced a monumental comeback that saw them progress to the Champions League final in Madrid.