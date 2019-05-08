Manchester City Pursuing Contract Extension for Club Captain Vincent Kompany

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Manchester City expect captain Vincent Kompany to pen a new deal at the Etihad Stadium with the defender's current contract set to run out this summer.

The Belgian fired in an extraordinary long-range piledriver to give City the points against a stubborn Leicester City outfit on Monday night, pushing the club to within a single victory of securing the Premier League title. It was yet another glorious moment in the defender's decade-long career in Manchester, with the Citizens hoping their talisman will remain for one more season.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain discussed the possibility of a new deal with Kompany and his representatives in April, with further talks expected to take place following City's FA Cup final clash with Watford on 16 May.

Though their are concerns from the player over his game time, the Times report that club officials are eager to see the 33-year-old agree to a 12-month extension after a strong run of form. 

Kompany has started five of the side's last six matches, though he has made just 12 Premier League appearances this campaign having battled various injuries over the course of the season.

He joined the Sky Blues in 2008, switching from German team Hamburg for a bargain fee of £6m. Since then he has gone on to become a legendary figure at the Etihad, grabbing some crucial scores and leading the side with passion and determination.

Though he has high-hopes for teenage centre-back Eric Garcia, manager Pep Guardiola wants Kompany to stay to provide competition for his preferred pairing of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Fellow central-defender Nicolas Otamendi is weighing up whether to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window having dropped down Guardiola's pecking order. However, the Spaniard is keen to avoid losing both the Argentine and Kompany in one summer.

