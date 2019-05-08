Manchester United Given the All-Clear to Break £90m Transfer Record on New Defender This Summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given the green light to break the club's transfer record this summer in his search for a new defender.

United have been linked with a number of high-profile names over the last few years but have instead opted to sign players outside of Europe's biggest clubs, such as Victor Lindelöf from Benfica and Eric Bailly from Villarreal.

The Evening Standard reports that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already given Solskjaer assurances that he'll be backed during the summer transfer window.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The decision from Manchester United to make a sudden U-turn on their policy of signing defenders over the last few years is understood to have come as a result of Liverpool's success following the arrival of Virgil van Dijk.

United's top brass are said to have been keeping one eye on proceedings down the M62 and they've been impressed at the value for money that the Netherlands international is proving to be at Anfield.





It's claimed that Woodward will be willing to set aside more than the £90m which Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016 for the club to sign a marquee centre-back, with ESPN adding that Leicester City's Harry Maguire is once again a target for the club.

United were heavily linked with a move for the England international in the aftermath of the World Cup, but in the end, a rumoured £80m move never materialised.

I like chilwell, Maguire, Ricardo, ndidi, Tielemans and Vardy! Might be cheaper to buy Leicester and change their name to Manchester United 😂😂😂 — Man Utd Inside 🔰 (@MrAnderson121) April 30, 2019

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Raphaël Varane and Milan Škriniar have also been mentioned as potential targets for Manchester United at the end of the season.