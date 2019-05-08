Mark Warburton Announced as New QPR Manager on Two-Year Contract

Queens Park Rangers have announced Mark Warburton as their new manager on a two-year-contract.

Following the sacking of Steve McClaren at the beginning of April, John Eustace had been in caretaker charge of the west London outfit while the club searched for a new permanent boss.

The announcement of former Rangers and Brentford boss Warburton was made on QPR's official website, with the 56-year-old becoming the club's seventh manager in just over four years.

"This is a fantastic appointment," director of football Les Ferdinand said. “We spoke with a number of excellent candidates for the position, and Mark ticked all the boxes for us. He loves working with younger players and developing them, and has a great understanding of the game.

"Mark is determined to be a success and we will be giving him our full support to achieve that.”

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

QPR finished the Championship season in 19th, 11 points clear of the bottom three in what has been a poor campaign for the Hoops. Despite their league struggles, Warburton expressed his delight at joining the club and outlined his plans taking the club forward.

He said: “When I spoke to QPR they were very clear. They have a solid plan and know what they want. They have a long-term outlook and that appealed to me immediately. I am excited about the challenge that lies ahead.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“I like players being brave in possession, understanding the first thought is to play forward and be positive. You have to be fit as well. Work ethic, desire, hunger, passion – all those clichés are so important for us. Get that right and fingers crossed we will move in the right direction.”