Mauricio Pochettino Claims He Could Walk Away From Tottenham if They Win the Champions League

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he will think about leaving north London if he wins the Champions League this season.

The Argentine has guided his team into the semi-final stage of Europe's elite competition for the first time in 57 years, although the odds on them reaching the final are now stacked against them following their 1-0 defeat to Ajax last week.

But Pochettino made a stunning admission ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam, claiming that he would consider leaving Tottenham if he is able to win the Champions League this season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? (I could) Close the five-year chapter and go home," Pochettino said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It's not a joke. To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure."

Tottenham's journey to the semi-final stage itself has been a rollercoaster for supporters, as the north Londoners came close to failing in qualifying out of their group.

Lucas Moura's late goal against Barcelona on matchday six ensured that Tottenham edged into the knockout stages ahead of Inter, who were level on points and goal difference with Spurs.

Pochettino's side then cruised past Borussia Dortmund before just about edging it against Manchester City thanks to a helping hand from the Video Assistant Referee.

Liverpool, Ajax or Tottenham will be European champions in 2019 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) May 7, 2019

Although Donny van de Beek's goal in north London has ensured that Ajax are in the driving seat ahead of the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday, Liverpool's remarkable comeback against Barcelona will fill Spurs with confidence that they can get the job done in Amsterdam.