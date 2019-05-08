Mauricio Pochettino couldn't stop crying tears of joy after Tottenham advanced to the Champions League final with a stunning 3-2 win over Ajax on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in London, the Spurs' hopes looked dim after first-half goals from Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt and forward Hakim Ziyech made it 3-0 on aggregate.

Spurs midfielder Lucas Moura then emerged as the team's hero, scoring two quick goals to start the second half. The Brazilian completed his hat trick in the final seconds of the match with the deciding goal, devastating Ajax to send Tottenham to the Champions League final on away goals in miraculous fashion.

Pochettino was in tears as he embraced his players on the pitch after the whistle.

ABSOLUTE SCENES after the final whistle.



The emotion from Mauricio Pochettino–a manager who hasn't had the luxury of any player transfers in two windows–says it all



(via @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/EzldZHhjar — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 8, 2019

He was again overwhelmed with emotion during an interview following the game.

"Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes," Pochettino said. "Without football, it is impossible to live."

"Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes."



"Without football it is impossible to live."



No, thank you 🙏



Mauricio Pochettino cries during his post-match interview with @DesKellyBTS.



This means everything to him... pic.twitter.com/ArpQwwnwDH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, June 1.