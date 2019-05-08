Mauricio Pochettino Cries Following Tottenham's Stunning UCL Comeback Win vs. Ajax

Tottenham is headed to the club's first Champions League final after a wild win over Ajax.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 08, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino couldn't stop crying tears of joy after Tottenham advanced to the Champions League final with a stunning 3-2 win over Ajax on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in London, the Spurs' hopes looked dim after first-half goals from Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt and forward Hakim Ziyech made it 3-0 on aggregate. 

Spurs midfielder Lucas Moura then emerged as the team's hero, scoring two quick goals to start the second half. The Brazilian completed his hat trick in the final seconds of the match with the deciding goal, devastating  Ajax to send Tottenham to the Champions League final on away goals in miraculous fashion.

Pochettino was in tears as he embraced his players on the pitch after the whistle.

He was again overwhelmed with emotion during an interview following the game.

"Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes," Pochettino said. "Without football, it is impossible to live."

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday, June 1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message