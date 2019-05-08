Mauricio Pochettino Reveals He Snubbed 'Dream' Real Madrid Job to Respect Tottenham Contract

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he turned down the chance to join Real Madrid in May last year out of respect for the five-year-contract he had just signed at Tottenham.

The Argentine was the leading candidate to take over from Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman's resignation following Real's third consecutive Champions League final win, but instead opted to honour his contract.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Having suggested he could quit the club if they lift the Champions League this season, Pochettino spoke to Spanish publication El Pais about last season when he was offered to take charge at Madrid. The 47-year-old admitted he was conflicted by the situation, but confessed he couldn't 'violate' his contract in favour of the 'dream' move.

"The situation was difficult. The dream of every coach was at stake: to lead the biggest team that exists. And you must say no. That is momentous. It creates a conflict. Because you know that if a coach wants to leave, he leaves," Pochettino said, via the Evening Standard.

"But I had just signed a renewal with Tottenham. And I felt that I could not do anything. Daniel Levy did not accept the offers to free me and if they ask me to break the contract I cannot accept it because I cannot behave like that. 

"If my chairman thinks I’m going to continue, I’m not going to run off. Those are not my values. Why is it going to be good for a club to sign a coach who violates his commitments?”

The club face an uphill task to overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit against Ajax on Wednesday night, as they bid to reach the Champions League final and lift silverware this term. However, with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool on the brink of trophies this season, Pochettino claimed he wouldn't trade places with his fellow managers.

He added: "Would I like to be a City or a Liverpool? To some extent yes and to some extent no. I prefer to fight for something that can be historical, unique.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message