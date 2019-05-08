Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Serge Aurier Will Miss Ajax Game Despite Recovering From Injury

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Serge Aurier will not feature for Tottenham in Wednesday's crucial Champions League semi final second leg in Amsterdam.

The defender is fit having returned from injury but did not travel with the rest of the squad as Spurs look to overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat.

News of Aurier's omission could spell the end of the 26-year-old's career in north London, as Football London confirmed the Ivorian will play no part as Tottenham look to set up a Champions League final with Liverpool at the beginning of next month.

One player who has recovered from injury and does have a chance to play in the game is Erik Lamela, who Pochettino revealed was back in training following his return to fitness.

“Lamela is okay, he will train today. Serge is ok, but he’s not here,” the Argentine said on Tuesday.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier has come under scrutiny this season for failing to produce the same impressive form of last campaign, so Aurier's lack of involvement looks like it could mean the Tottenham manager has lost faith in the £23m signing and he may be moved on in the summer.

Wednesday night's Champions League game against the Dutch side remains Spurs' last chance of silverware this term, but they face an uphill battle against the tournament's surprise package Ajax, who have already beaten Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semi final stage.

Meanwhile, Spurs have a top four place in the Premier League all but sealed after Arsenal could only draw at home to Brighton over the weekend, despite losing away at Bournemouth in their penultimate league match.

