Mino Raiola Handed Three Month Ban By FIGC Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

The Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio has banned super agent Mino Raiola from acting as a representative of football players for three months for as of yet unknown reasons.

Raiola is an agent for many of Europe's biggest names including Paul Pogba, Mario Balotelli, Lorenzo Insigne and Moise Kean.

With the summer transfer window approaching quickly, it leaves the future of many of Raiola's clients up in the air, with Football Italia stating that he has been 'banned from acting as representatives for three months'. The ruling was announced by the Commissione Procuratori Sportivi, via the FIGC.

His cousin Vincenzo has also been banned for two months.

Reasons for the decision are not yet known, while the implications are also uncertain, but the ruling comes less than a month after the agent escaped punishment for calling the Italian Football Federation 'weak and non-existent'.

Players like Pogba have been linked with transfers this summer, but whether Raiola's ban will have an effect on any potential move is unclear.





Juventus chiefs reportedly met with the 51-year-old last month to discuss a potential return for French World Cup winner Pogba. Raiola's most recent high-profile deal brokered was the one involving Romelu Lukaku moving the Manchester United from Everton in 2017.

Italian born-Dutch agent Raiola represents more than 20 players playing in European leagues and currently resides in Monaco.





He is no stranger to controversy, having been involved in two disciplinary hearings instigated by the FIGC for transfer irregularities back in 2008. Similarly, he has been heavily criticised by numerous people within football, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Massimiliano Allegri.