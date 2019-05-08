Nikita Parris Expected to Leave Man City After Receiving 'Firm Offers' From Lyon & Bayern Munich

May 08, 2019

Manchester City Women forward Nikita Parris looks set for a new challenge next season after talk of a potential move to France or Germany after this summer's Women's World Cup.


With one game of the 2018/19 campaign remaining, Parris has scored 19 goals Women's Super League goals and was crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year. She has also won a domestic cup double and is ready to take a starring role for England next month.

The Daily Mirror has reported that Parris has not agreed a new contract with City and informed the club of her desire to leave just three days after winning the FA Cup for the second time.

There is talk of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, with women's football journalist Rich Laverty tweeting that there are 'firm' offers from both Bayern Munich and Lyon.

It might also be worth noting that Parris recently started following Lyon on Twitter and a move to the French giants would be the ultimate test for the prolific England star.

Lyon have dominated European football in recent seasons, winning the Champions League in each of the last three years and set to play in the 2019 final against Barcelona later this month.

With the quality that brings such dominance is fierce competition for places. Should Parris choose Lyon, she would be battling with the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg and French superstar Eugenie Le Sommer to hold down a regular place.

Parris would certainly not be the first England player to leave Manchester City in recent years in order to test herself abroad, with Lucy Bronze and Izzy Christiansen already making the switch to Lyon. Toni Duggan, meanwhile, quit City to join Barcelona.

