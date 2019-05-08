Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Brandishes Man Utd Stars 'Disgraces' in Latest Dressing Room Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have unleashed a furious post-match rant towards his players, stunned at their inability to overcome Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead in the game, but were pegged back by the already relegated Terriers, and the 1-1 draw ended United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Fans were outraged with the result and, according to The Sun, so was Solskjaer, who did not hold back in telling his players what he thought of them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He rounded up some of his star players and told them that they should be ashamed of what they are letting happen to the club. He also called them "disgraces", before questioning whether any of them even cared about what was going on.

The report claims that the players sat silently as Solskjaer laid into them, telling them that they do not deserve to be playing Champions League football next season.

Finally, he demanded that players try show the fans the respect they deserve by ending the season positively with a win against Cardiff City, who themselves have already been relegated, on the final day of the season.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Norwegian confessed that fans may have seen the last of some of the players, before admitting that the rebuilding job on his hands was certainly not going to be simple.

Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial are both named as players who could be on their way out of Old Trafford, whilst Ander Herrera and Juan Mata appear set to leave the club for free when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There are also doubts over the long-term futures of both Marcus Rashford and David de Gea, who are yet to agree on fresh terms to extend their stays at the club. De Gea had attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, although his abysmal run of form has seen the interest in him die down.

United can still climb up to fifth in the Premier League with victory over Cardiff, as long as Arsenal fail to beat Burnley. However, even that will not be enough to save the season, with many fans calling for drastic changes from top to bottom at the club.