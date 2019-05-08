Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Set to Build New-Look Man Utd Team Around Midfielder Scott McTominay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to build his team around young midfielder Scott McTominay next season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive term at Old Trafford, with former boss Jose Mourinho handing him regular starting spots earlier in the campaign.

While the Red Devils have had a nightmare year, McTominay has performed to a consistently high level, earning the respect of supporters and teammates with his passion and determination.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Paul Pogba has received heavy criticism from pundits and fans over his 'attitude' and his public dispute with Mourinho at the start of the campaign seems to have damaged his reputation among fans.

The Mirror write that Solskjaer holds McTominay in high regard, viewing him as a key player in the United squad. With a summer overhaul expected at Carrington, the Norwegian is set to mould a new-look side around the Scotland international.

With both Ander Herrera and Pogba linked with summer moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid respectively, Solskjaer sees McTominay as a regular starter for the 2019/20 campaign.

The youngster penned a new deal in January that will keep him at the club until 2023, with a host of midfield teammates - including Juan Mata and Herrera - thought to be nearing the exit door.

Pogba could also be leaving this summer after the 13-time Premier League winners failed to qualify for next year's Champions League, with holders Real Madrid a possible destination for the Frenchman.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Pogba is thought to be ready to push for a move to Madrid and will look to force the transfer even if the club refuse to sell him.