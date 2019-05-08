PFA to Send Dossier to Social Media Bosses After Racist Abuse of Kelechi Iheanacho Online

Racially abusive comments posted online about Kelechi Iheanacho will be included in a dossier sent by the Professional Footballers' Association to social media companies this month.

The Leicester City striker was victimised following a late miss against Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday night, the Citizens escaping with a crucial 1-0 victory in the title race.

In the wake of Iheanacho's miss and Leicester's defeat, many abusive posts were allowed to stay up for over 12 hours, with the PFA set to raise the issue during an upcoming meeting with representatives from different websites.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Daily Mail understand that the players' union wishes to highlight the gravity of the situation and will also present a file to Mims Davies - the UK Minister of Sport - containing racist messages that have been sent to footballers.





A 24-hour social media boycott from Premier League players took place in April as a direct reaction to the kind of abuse Iheanacho was subjected to this week, the PFA having organised that campaign.





The movement was intended to unite footballers and trigger action from websites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, who they did not feel were properly engaged with tackling the issue.





The protest received significant backing from across the globe, with Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford amongst those to show their support.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Raheem Sterling has spent much of this term condemning and raising awareness about the continued presence of racism in football, helping to shed greater light on the problem.

Fellow England international Danny Rose has also been outspoken on the topic, revealing that he can't wait to end his career because of the level of abuse received from the stands and online.