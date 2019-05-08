Premier League Final Day Explained as Manchester City & Liverpool Fight for League Title

There will be two Premier League trophies and two sets of winners medals on standby for Manchester City and Liverpool, both of whom could win the league title on the final day of the season.

City will travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. If City at least match Liverpool's result, they will be crowned Champions, but one slip-up would open the door for the Reds to steal the trophy.

Whichever team wins the title must be presented with a trophy after their game, and a Premier League spokesperson confirmed (via The Independent) that there will be a trophy at each stadium to ensure the procession goes smoothly.

They said: "For the Premier League to be prepared for such circumstances, there are two Premier League trophies. One remains with the League Champions during each season, while the other is used by the league.





"The trophies are identical in design and look, and both include an engraved base detailing past Premier League champions."





City's trophy, which has been at the Etihad Stadium all season, will be transported to Brighton. This, along with a fresh set of medals, will be presented to Pep Guardiola's side if they can maintain their lead at the top of the table.





The alternative trophy, which has been kept by the league and used for public and media events, will be taken to Anfield, where Liverpool could seal the title with a win, as long as City fail to beat Brighton.

The Citizens currently sit one point ahead of their rivals, in the knowledge that a win over the Seagulls, who are 17th in the league, will see them retain their crown ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.





There is also a (very slim) chance that a playoff could be needed to decide the fate of the league title, with the two sides almost level on points, goals scored and goal difference.