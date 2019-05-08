Real Madrid Prepare World-Record Bid for Kylian Mbappe Ahead of Summer Makeover

Real Madrid are confident that a world record £240m bid for Kylian Mbappé will convince Paris Saint-Germain of selling the France international this summer.





Los Blancos are just weeks away from what many expect to be one of the biggest makeovers in their history, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and Luka Jovic all linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.





But France Football Magazine (via The Daily Star) reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is fixated with the prospect of signing Mbappé at the end of the season and is even willing to pay a world record fee for his signature.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Despite being Les Parisiens biggest asset, Mbappé's future in the French capital could be the key to avoiding any serious punishment as a result of Financial Fair Play regulations.





The double signing of Mbappé and Neymar cost Paris Saint-Germain over £300m over a 12 month period, while the club have never been able to recoup more than £40m for a sinlge player - their record sale remains Gonçalo Guedes at £36m.





Although Paris Saint-Germain have previously remained very stubborn over Mbappé's future at the club, it's claimed that Real Madrid are confident that they can convince the club to sell up at the end of the season.





The re-appoitment of French icon Zinedine Zidane as the club's head coach could also play a big part in turning Mbappé's head over to the idea.

Real Madrid have already wrapped up deals for FC Porto defender Éder Militão and Santos teenager Rodrygo, while James Rodríguez is expected to return on loan from Bayern Munich at the end of his two-year loan spell in Bavaria.