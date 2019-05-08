Roma to 'Make an Approach' for Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri This Summer

Serie A outfit AS Roma will look to appoint Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach at the end of the season.

Sarri only arrived in west London at the start of the season following his impressive displays in charge of Napoli, arriving slightly later than planned due to problems in negotiations at the end of Antonio Conte's reign at the club.

But the 60-year-old has come under heavy criticism throughout his time so far at Stamford Bridge, prompting suggestions that Sarri could be booted out of Chelsea after just one full season at the club.

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

The Daily Mail claim that Roma have caught wind of Sarri's situation at Chelsea and are now lining up a bid to appoint him as their new manager this summer, adding that an approach could be made 'in the coming weeks'.

The Giallorossi are actively searching for a new boss as Claudio Ranieri, who was brought in as a stop-gap following Eusebio Di Francesco's dismissal in March, will be out of a contract in the Italian capital at the end of the season.

While Sarri's current standing at Chelsea isn't high, his ability to guide the club to a league cup final and back into the Champions League has been looked on as a success by Roma's hierarchy.

Sarri still has a high reputation among those in Italy thanks to his previous work at Napoli, where along with his attractive brand of football, he helped turn the Partenopei into serious title challengers to Juventus.

Do I think it happens? Difficult. But it’s a name Pallotta really likes. — John Solano (@Solano_56) May 7, 2019

But it still remains to be seen if Chelsea would be able to attract a new top-level manager to the club as a replacement this summer as they're currently set to serve a transfer embargo.