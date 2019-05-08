Ryan Fraser Insists There's a 'Very Good Chance' He'll Stay at Bournemouth Despite Arsenal Interest

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has claimed that there is a 'very good chance' he will stay at the club this summer despite links with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to be on a strict transfer budget at the end of the season and have shortlisted Fraser as he's entering the final year of his contract on the south coast, with the Scotland international expected to cost in the region of £25m.

But Fraser, who's picked up 14 assists in the Premier League this season. has most recently cast doubt over a potential switch to north London this summer and instead opened the door to another season with Bournemouth.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I’ve got a year left," Fraser said, as quoted by The Metro. "There’s a very good chance I’ll be here next season. If that’s that then I’m going to try my best as I always do and I’ll enjoy it.

"I love the group here and the fans. There’s no bad side to what’s happening. There’s a good chance I’ll be here next season and I’ll try and beat my assists record next season as well."

During Bournemouth's most recent run of poor form, Fraser claimed that constant rumours surrounding his future were having an effect on his performances with the Cherries.

But the 25-year-old has now backtracked on his comments last month, insisting that he isn't stressing about speculation with Arsenal.

"I just love playing football so I just go and play football. I go out on the pitch and try my best and that’s all anyone can do," he added.

Ryan Fraser now gone clear of Eden Hazard as the leading assister in the Premier League with 14.



If he holds on to the lead he'll be the first player outside the 'Big Six' to achieve that since Muzzy Izzet in 2004. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 4, 2019

"There’s no point in putting stress on yourself or burdens. If you’re going out to enjoy football, what’s the worst that can happen? You have a bad game. There’s a lot of things worse in the world than that."