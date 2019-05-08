Steve Nash Breaks Down In Tears Watching Tottenham's Miracle Win Over Ajax

Bleacher Report via Twitter

The two-time NBA MVP is a lifelong Tottenham fan and a partial owner of the MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 08, 2019

Former Suns point guard and current Turner Sports soccer analyst Steve Nash broke down in tears watching Tottenham's miracle comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. 

Nash is a lifelong Tottenham fan and is currently a partial owner of the MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps. The ex-NBA star was thrilled to see Tottenham's Lucas Moura score the game-winning goal on Wednesday, briefly sprinting out of Turner's studio before returning to the set in tears. 

Nash has largely focused on his love of soccer since retiring from the NBA in 2015.

"I’m playing no basketball and playing soccer semi-regularly," Nash told Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl in 2016. "If you add up my love of Spurs and Mallorca and the Whitecaps, I probably watch more soccer than I do basketball these days as well.”

Nash's brother Martin earned 38 caps with the Canadian National team from 1997-2010. His father John played soccer professionally in South Africa. 

Tottenham advanced to its first-ever Champions League final with Wednesday's victory. The club will face Liverpool on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message