Former Suns point guard and current Turner Sports soccer analyst Steve Nash broke down in tears watching Tottenham's miracle comeback over Ajax in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Nash is a lifelong Tottenham fan and is currently a partial owner of the MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps. The ex-NBA star was thrilled to see Tottenham's Lucas Moura score the game-winning goal on Wednesday, briefly sprinting out of Turner's studio before returning to the set in tears.

Nash has largely focused on his love of soccer since retiring from the NBA in 2015.

"I’m playing no basketball and playing soccer semi-regularly," Nash told Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl in 2016. "If you add up my love of Spurs and Mallorca and the Whitecaps, I probably watch more soccer than I do basketball these days as well.”

Nash's brother Martin earned 38 caps with the Canadian National team from 1997-2010. His father John played soccer professionally in South Africa.

Tottenham advanced to its first-ever Champions League final with Wednesday's victory. The club will face Liverpool on June 1 at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.