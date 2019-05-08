Just 24 hours after Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages, Tottenham sealed one of their own by hitting three away goals to complete a 3-2 win over Ajax in the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Spurs midfielder Lucas Moura was the team's hero on another night of Champions League drama, scoring two quick away goals to start the second half. The Brazilian completed his hat trick in the final seconds of the match with the deciding goal, devastating the Ajax defense to send Tottenham to the Champions League final in miraculous fashion.

You are kidding me!!! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 8, 2019

NOOOO WAYYYY!!!!

Tottenham-Ajax — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 8, 2019

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!!! ⚽️ 🔥 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) May 8, 2019

BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!! MADRID HERE WE COME!! 💙💙💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/h4jsnNzUFc — Dele (@dele_official) May 8, 2019

Cannot believe what I’ve just seen!!!!!!!! Spurs!!!!!!!!! — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) May 8, 2019

What a game of football two nights in a row I can’t belive it moura you hero I love this game pure emotion from poch love him as a manager 👏🏾👏🏾 — Clinton Morrison (@morrisonclinton) May 8, 2019

There. Is Nothing. Like. Football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2019

Watching Mauricio Pochettino's outpouring of emotion at final whistle, some sight. He was as hard a man as they come as a player. His tears, a true symbol of the brutal stress this season's journey has been, and relentless pressure of modern management. Now one game from glory 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bnuekGRK3h — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 8, 2019

Wow I won the uefa cup as captain tonight nearly beat that for me I am so so proud of these heroes. @SpursOfficial — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) May 8, 2019

Tottenham will face Liverpool on June 1.