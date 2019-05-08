Tottenham's Stunning UCL Comeback Win vs. Ajax Sent Twitter Into a Frenzy

Tottenham's Lucas Moura sent the Spurs to the Champions League final with a last-minute goal.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 08, 2019

Just 24 hours after Liverpool pulled off a comeback for the ages, Tottenham sealed one of their own by hitting three away goals to complete a 3-2 win over Ajax in the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Spurs midfielder Lucas Moura was the team's hero on another night of Champions League drama, scoring two quick away goals to start the second half. The Brazilian completed his hat trick in the final seconds of the match with the deciding goal, devastating the Ajax defense to send Tottenham to the Champions League final in miraculous fashion.

Twitter erupted with reactions from around the sports world following Tottenham's victory.

Check out the best reactions below.

Tottenham will face Liverpool on June 1. 

