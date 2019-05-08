Tottenham Set to Make 'Official Offer' for Roma Youngster Nicolo Zaniolo in Coming Days

By 90Min
May 08, 2019

Reports in Italy claim that Tottenham are set to make an 'official offer' for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo in the coming days as the club prepare for a summer of recruitment.

The Italian youngster has become a target for many European sides this summer since joining the club from Inter at the beginning of the season and producing some impressive displays in Serie A.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claim that an unnamed 'radiomercato' (roughly translated to 'transfer window radio') have confirmed Tottenham's interest in the player. They also 'ensure' that Daniel Levy and the Spurs hierarchy will put in an ‘official offer’ for the 19-year-old ‘next week’. No information on a fee was mentioned, however, the player is thought to command a fee in the region of €55m.

While such news will be exciting to fans of the Premier League outfit, it must be mentioned that the normally reliable publication generally provide backing to their claims, yet on this occasion merely state that the news comes from this unknown radio station, without further backing.

Nevertheless, such strong and bold claims could be a solid indication that Tottenham are moving for signings, having not brought any players in since Lucas Moura arrived, over one year ago. 


Zaniolo has been in fine form for the Serie A side this year, with the midfielder making 34 appearances in all competitions and scoring six times, including a brace in the club's Champions League last-16 tie against Porto. 

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

With Spurs set for a summer of spending, they must first direct their attentions towards Wednesday night, where they must overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Ajax in the Champions League semi finals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message