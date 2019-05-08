Tottenham Set to Make 'Official Offer' for Roma Youngster Nicolo Zaniolo in Coming Days

Reports in Italy claim that Tottenham are set to make an 'official offer' for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo in the coming days as the club prepare for a summer of recruitment.

The Italian youngster has become a target for many European sides this summer since joining the club from Inter at the beginning of the season and producing some impressive displays in Serie A.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claim that an unnamed 'radiomercato' (roughly translated to 'transfer window radio') have confirmed Tottenham's interest in the player. They also 'ensure' that Daniel Levy and the Spurs hierarchy will put in an ‘official offer’ for the 19-year-old ‘next week’. No information on a fee was mentioned, however, the player is thought to command a fee in the region of €55m.

While such news will be exciting to fans of the Premier League outfit, it must be mentioned that the normally reliable publication generally provide backing to their claims, yet on this occasion merely state that the news comes from this unknown radio station, without further backing.

Nevertheless, such strong and bold claims could be a solid indication that Tottenham are moving for signings, having not brought any players in since Lucas Moura arrived, over one year ago.





Zaniolo has been in fine form for the Serie A side this year, with the midfielder making 34 appearances in all competitions and scoring six times, including a brace in the club's Champions League last-16 tie against Porto.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

With Spurs set for a summer of spending, they must first direct their attentions towards Wednesday night, where they must overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Ajax in the Champions League semi finals.