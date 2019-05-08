Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Thinking Behind Tie-Winning Corner Against Barcelona

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained how his quick corner to set up Divock Origi's match-winner against Barcelona on Tuesday evening was pure improvisation.

The Reds completed a miraculous Champions League comeback against the Catalans courtesy of the Belgian's late strike, with Origi getting on the end of his teammates' sharp cross to ensure a 4-0 victory on the night.

The improbable comeback guaranteed progression to the final in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp's men winning 4-3 on aggregate after a humbling loss at Camp Nou last week. Origi grabbed a brace at Anfield, whilst Georginio Wijnaldum hit a rapid-fire double early in the first half to level the scores across the two matches.

Some inspired thinking from Alexander-Arnold caught Barça unawares, the England international rolling the ball across to an unmarked Origi who guided home the decisive score to send the Liverpool crowd into a joyous frenzy.





Speaking to BT Sport (as quoted by the Mirror) after the full-time whistle, the defender revealed: "It [the corner] was just instinctive. It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity.

"Divock was switched on and finished it off. It probably came at him a bit fast but he is a top player.

"He scored two goals for us tonight and everyone will remember this moment."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Though Alexander-Arnold's vision and nous reaffirmed his class, the incident highlighted some glaring issues in the Blaugrana ranks, their lack of organisation and urgency being ruthlessly punished by their hosts.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez likened Barcelona's defending for the goal to a 'youth team', while BT Sport pundit and ex-Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand lambasted the Spanish champions for the lack of concentration.





He said: "They went to sleep. That is a schoolboy error. When the ball goes out of play, you set yourself up to defend the corner."