Alexis Sanchez Edges Towards Man Utd Exit as Agent Travels to Italy for Meeting With Inter Officials

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez appears to be exploring the possibility of a summer move away from the club after it was reported in Italy that his agent, Fernando Felicevich, has been in Milan to hold a meeting with Inter officials.

Since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sanchez has been nothing short of a disaster in a United shirt. The Chilean became the Premier League's highest earner but has produced a pitiful tally of five goals in 45 games.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speculation has been rife for a number of months that he will be shown the door this summer if a suitable agreement can be reached, with Inter already previously mooted as a destination.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sanchez's agent has been in Milan, where he is said to have attended the Serie A clash between AC Milan and Bologna. But Felicevich is also alleged to have met with Inter in order to understand how feasible a move to the Nerazzurri might be.

Gazzetta claim that the 30-year-old wants a return to Italy, surmising: 'Sanchez is looking for a team, he wants Italy, Inter have listened.'

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Whether the costs involved will allow Inter to push ahead with a deal remains to be seen. Sanchez would almost certainly have to accept a major pay cut unless talks yield a loan agreement and his enormous weekly wages are to be subsidised by Manchester United.


Sanchez has of course previously played in Italy with Udinese. It was Udinese who discovered the Chilean and first brought him to Europe from South America. He spent three seasons with the club, scoring 21 goals in 112 games, before joining Barcelona in 2011.

