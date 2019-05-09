Ander Herrera Nears Manchester United Exit After Agreeing £25m Contract With PSG

Ander Herrera's proposed summer exit from Manchester United has moved one step closer after he reportedly agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

The combative central midfielder has been the talk of Manchester for a number of months, with a will he, won't he leave scenario dominating the headlines, but it looks as if a decision has finally been made on his future.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Mirror report that he has shaken hands on a three-year deal with PSG, where he will move as a free agent on a contract worth around £160,000 per week.

The bumper deal represents a huge increase in Herrera's yearly remuneration, with the Spanish star currently earning a paltry £60,000 per week at Old Trafford. It's understood that Herrera had been seeking a new deal worth around £200,000 per week, but United's hierarchy were reluctant to reward him with such a lucrative deal.

Some eyebrows have been raised at the decision to allow Herrera to leave, however, with United handing out new deals to other players who perhaps have not had as much of an impact on proceedings this season.

Teammate Anthony Martial was presented with a new five-year deal in January worth £175,000 per week, and defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were also given bumper new deals, despite indifferent periods of form.

Chief executive Ed Woodward was not prepared to bow to Herrera's demands, though, and he now looks set to continue his career in Paris, where he will be tasked with helping the reigning and defending Ligue 1 champions mount a Champions League assault next season.

United, meanwhile, will hope that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can form a master plan to fire the Red Devils back into Champions League contention next season, with a top four finish now out of the question after a dire 1-1 draw with whipping boys Huddersfield last weekend.