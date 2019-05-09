Andy Robertson Handed Major Fitness Boost After Limping Off During Champions League Epic

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has been given positive news regarding his fitness, having been forced at half-time of the stunning 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Robertson was caught late by Luis Suarez towards the end of the first half and shortly after had to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, whose quick-fire double would later spur the Reds on to victory.

As reported by Daily Record, the left-back has had scans on his right leg - the results of which show no ligament damage or break. For precautionary measures, the 25 year-old is expected to undergo more tests, but Liverpool medical staff believe there is no serious damage.

Therefore the Scot is likely to be fit for when the Merseysiders face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1, although his fitness for their final Premier League game on Sunday is in more doubt.

This could cause a dilemma for manager Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool will need a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title.

2 - Liverpool are the first team in Premier League history to have at least two defenders provide 10+ assists each in a single campaign (Trent Alexander-Arnold 11 & Andy Robertson 11). Outlets. #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/2NaayZJAen — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2019

James Milner did a stellar job of deputising in Robertson's absence on Tuesday night, but is still a downgrade on the former Hull City man. However, for Liverpool to win the title, they will be relying on Manchester City dropping points at Brighton, which seems highly unlikely given the Citizens' current form.





As a result, the Reds' boss may opt to rest his left-back and save him for the game which gives his side the greatest chance of silverware - the Champions League final.

Taking place in the Spanish capital, Liverpool will be hoping to go one better than last year when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final, courtesy of couple of Loris Karius howlers and an incredible bicycle kick from Gareth Bale.