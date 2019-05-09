Andy Robertson Handed Major Fitness Boost After Limping Off During Champions League Epic

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has been given positive news regarding his fitness, having been forced at half-time of the stunning 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Robertson was caught late by Luis Suarez towards the end of the first half and shortly after had to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum, whose quick-fire double would later spur the Reds on to victory.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

As reported by Daily Record, the left-back has had scans on his right leg - the results of which show no ligament damage or break. For precautionary measures, the 25 year-old is expected to undergo more tests, but Liverpool medical staff believe there is no serious damage.

Therefore the Scot is likely to be fit for when the Merseysiders face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1, although his fitness for their final Premier League game on Sunday is in more doubt.

This could cause a dilemma for manager Jurgen Klopp, as Liverpool will need a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title. 

James Milner did a stellar job of deputising in Robertson's absence on Tuesday night, but is still a downgrade on the former Hull City man. However, for Liverpool to win the title, they will be relying on Manchester City dropping points at Brighton, which seems highly unlikely given the Citizens' current form. 


As a result, the Reds' boss may opt to rest his left-back and save him for the game which gives his side the greatest chance of silverware - the Champions League final.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Taking place in the Spanish capital, Liverpool will be hoping to go one better than last year when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final, courtesy of couple of Loris Karius howlers and an incredible bicycle kick from Gareth Bale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message