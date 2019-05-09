Barcelona Tipped for 'Revolution' With Antoine Griezmann & Matthijs De Ligt Top of the Agenda

Barcelona are expected to begin a 'revolution' with incoming and outgoing transfers this summer that promise to reinforce the spine of the team in the long-term.

The Catalan giants once again failed to reach the Champions League final following a humbling 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, throwing away a three goal lead carried over from the first leg at Camp Nou.

Barça have only played in one Champions League final since Pep Guardiola lifted his last cup in 2011. A summer overhaul was already on the cards, but the need to freshen things up, despite claiming an eighth La Liga title in 11 years, has suddenly become more apparent.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The imminent arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in a deal potentially worth up to €86m was officially secured in January. But Mundo Deportivo is once more pushing the story of interest in fellow Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt for a similar price.

If only because the Catalan press keep saying so and the rest of us keep believing them, Barça are seen as the firm favourites to land the 19-year-old centre-back.

Mundo frames De Jong and De Ligt as long-term replacements in the Barça team for 30-year-old Sergio Busquets and 32-year-old Gerard Pique respectively.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The same report claims that Barça have never given up trying to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, with the French World Cup winner apparently now their primary target in attacking, seemingly regardless of the embarrassment caused by 'La Decision' last summer.

Griezmann is four years younger than Luis Suarez, who will turn 33 next season.

It is also claimed that Barcelona are no longer interested in Eintracht Frankfurt prodigy Luka Jovic as a result of price and not ticking all of the boxes the club is looking for. Whether that snub is to save face because the 21-year-old looks more likely to join Real Madrid is unclear.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

As for those who could make way to create room in the squad and raise much needed funds, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho are said to be potential departures.

The latter endured a miserable night against former club Liverpool in the Champions League semi final second leg on Tuesday night and has fallen well far short of justifying his €160m price tag over the course of the season.